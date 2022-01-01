Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Essex

Essex restaurants
Essex restaurants that serve mussels

Mr. Bill's Terrace Inn image

 

Mr. Bill's Terrace Inn

200 Eastern Ave., Essex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MUSSELS$16.00
More about Mr. Bill's Terrace Inn
Restaurant banner

 

Two Guys Grill & Pub

1220 E Homberg ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
steamed mussels lemon butter sauce$10.00
steamed mussels scampi sauce$10.00
More about Two Guys Grill & Pub

