Ravioli in Essex

Pizza John's - 113 Back River Neck Rd
113 Back River Neck Rd, Essex
|Ravioli
|$13.25
Your choice of 6 Ravioli, topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter.
Choices: (6) Cheese Ravioli, (6) Meat Ravioli, or (3) Cheese/(3) Meat Ravioli
Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).