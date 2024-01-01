Ravioli in Essex

Your choice of 6 Ravioli, topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter.

Choices: (6) Cheese Ravioli, (6) Meat Ravioli, or (3) Cheese/(3) Meat Ravioli

Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).

