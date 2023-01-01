Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Essex
/
Essex
/
Salmon
Essex restaurants that serve salmon
Charly's Restaurant
2015 Turkey Point RD, Essex
No reviews yet
SALMON & BROCCOLONI
$27.00
More about Charly's Restaurant
Two Guys Grill & Pub - 1220 E Homberg ave
1220 E Homberg ave, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Cajun salmon bites
$14.00
More about Two Guys Grill & Pub - 1220 E Homberg ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Essex
Mac And Cheese
Clams
Cheesesteak Subs
Cake
Shrimp Tacos
Bisque
Cheese Fries
Pepperoni Pizza
More near Essex to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Dundalk
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Parkville
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Edgewood
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(780 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(90 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(416 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(435 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston