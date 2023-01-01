Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Essex

Go
Essex restaurants
Toast

Essex restaurants that serve salmon

Main pic

 

Charly's Restaurant

2015 Turkey Point RD, Essex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON & BROCCOLONI$27.00
More about Charly's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Two Guys Grill & Pub - 1220 E Homberg ave

1220 E Homberg ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun salmon bites$14.00
More about Two Guys Grill & Pub - 1220 E Homberg ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Essex

Mac And Cheese

Clams

Cheesesteak Subs

Cake

Shrimp Tacos

Bisque

Cheese Fries

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Essex to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sparrows Point

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (90 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston