Steak subs in Essex

Made from Ribeye Steak that we slice in-house.

Available with your choice of Cheese and/or Mushroom (additional charge).8 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted

Selecting the option "Everything" on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers

