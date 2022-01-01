Go
Toast

Essex Bar & Bistro

Modern Global Cuisine

101 South Tryon Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Warm Brussel Sprout Caesar$17.00
grilled chicken, breadcrumbs, parmesan, asiago caesar dressing
Cup Tomato Soup$7.00
served with half Essex baugette
Na'an$3.00
Quinoa Salad$16.00
quinoa, parsley, scallions, roasted almonds, feta cheese, roasted sweet potatoes, lemon juice, olive oil
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken, honey buffalo sauce, dill pickle, mayo, slaw, brioche bun
Greek Salad$14.00
tomatoes, cucumbers, romaine, feta, vinegar, olive oil kalamata olives, zaatar
Chicken Brie 'LT$17.00
grilled chicken breast, candied bacon, brie spread, roasted tomato, arugula, on brioche bread
Butter Chicken$19.00
marinated in Indian spices, herb tomato sauce. choice of rice or a garlic naan
Mediterranean Bowl$17.00
bulgar wheat, Israeli salad, cabbage slaw, hummus, tahini. Choice or beef or chicken shawarma or falafel
WARM BRUSSELS CAESAR$18.00
house-made bread crumbs, parmesan, herbs, asiago caesar dressing
See full menu

Location

101 South Tryon Street

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prohibition

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Yolk - Uptown

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves on excellent guest service and great food. It is our firm belief that farm fresh ingredients are better in quality and truly enhance the food we serve. We are a family-owned, chef-driven breakfast restaurant using only the highest quality ingredients.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

The Bella Ciao

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston