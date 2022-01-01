Go
We welcome you to Estadio Afuera, our new outdoor dining streatery. Your favorite tapas, gintonics, Spanish beer & wine can now be enjoyed outside!

TAPAS

1520 14th St NW • $$

Popular Items

Anchoa$9.00
Anchovies w/ Salt & Country Bread 8
Tortilla Española, Alioli, Sweet & Hot Peppers$16.00
Spain's most beloved dish - nothing more than eggs, onion, potato cooked in olive oil to a silky smooth texture. Perfection. Garnished with alioli & piquillo peppers
*Vegetarian & Gluten Free*
Bomba Rice$16.00
Creamy Bomba Rice served with Mushrooms, Scallions, Manchego & Truffle Butter
Fresh Catalan Mató Cheese w/ Raw Honey & Grilled Bread$14.00
A Catalan favorite {Mato y Miel) Homemade Mató cheese (a fresh cheese similar to ricotta) topped with local raw honey, crispy herbs, olive oil & sea salt and homemade grilled country bread
*Vegetarian*
Grilled Ramps$17.00
Grilled Ramps w/ Romesco, Almonds, & Manchego Cheese
Blistered Shishito Peppers, Olive Oil & Salt$10.00
*vegan & gluten-free*
Patatas Bravas$12.00
Crispy fried fingerling potatoes with alioli and our spicy, smoky, zingy bravas sauce packaged on the side
Chorizo Idiazabal Bocadillo (Little Sandwich)$6.50
Boquerones$9.00
Anchovies w/ Vinegar & Country Bread
Spicy Lamb Albondigas & Olive Oil Mashed Potatoes$19.00
Location

1520 14th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
