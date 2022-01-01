Go
Toast

Estela's Fresh Mex

Fresh Food - Made Quick - With LOVE
From our 6 signature salsa to our homemade tortillas and marinades, we prepare all of our FRESH flavors on site in our kitchen daily here at Estela's Fresh Mex. We serve Burritos, Tacos, Quesadillas, Nachos, and more! Find us near Coral Ridge Mall and The University of Iowa. Order online for carryout!

1810 N Coral Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Burrito$9.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
Tortilla Chips$1.50
3oz Bag of Estela's Corn Tortilla Chips
Queso Blanco
Small Homemade Flour Tortilla$0.35
6" Homemade Flour Tortilla
Guacamole
Fresh Avocado - Pico De Gallo - Lime Juice - Salt
Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
The Hawk Box$37.50
*12 Tacos - Rice & beans - Chips & Party Dip, 2 Salsas (4oz each) & Toppings (Cheese - Lettuce & Pico De Gallo OR Corn Salsa)
Includes 2 orders of 6 tortillas (3 options), choice of 2 fillings ($3 up-charge for grilled meats), along with choice of rice, beans, party dip (8oz of queso or guacamole) and salsa.
Steak Burrito Bowl$9.75
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
Salsas
Signature Homemade Salsas
Mild = Tomato - Onion - Cilantro - Salt
Medium (Verde) = Tomatillo - Onion - Cilantro - Serrano - Salt
Hot = Tomato - Arbol - Salt
Extra Hot = Tomatillo - Onion - Cilantro - Arbol - Serrano - Salt
Shredded Chicken Burrito$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
See full menu

Location

1810 N Coral Street

Coralville IA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Falbo Bros Pizzeria - Coralville

No reviews yet

Falbo Bros Pizzeria opened for business August 1, 1992 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Pizzeria was brought to life by two University of Wisconsin students who wanted to create a better tasting pizza. The word quickly spread and Falbo Bros has grown from one location, to stores in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Texas.
Our focus has always been on using high quality ingredients and combining them with our traditional pizza technique. We only use stone deck ovens powered by flames, not conveyor belts, and our sauce and pizza dough are made from scratch. Our pizzas are handmade, recipes are passed down, and ingredients prepared by hand, not a machine. We put the extra time and effort into crafting our delicious pizza, and we think you will notice the difference.

Iowa Athletic Club

No reviews yet

Bring the whole team and enjoy made-from-scratch Tavern style pizza, crispy chicken wings, smash burgers, fresh salads and wraps, awesome craft cocktails, and, of course, The Coldest Beer in Town™ — guaranteed!

El Gustito Pupuseria y Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston