Estela's Fresh Mex

Fresh Food - Made Quick - With LOVE
From our 6 signature salsa to our homemade tortillas and marinades, we prepare all of our FRESH flavors on site in our kitchen daily here at Estela's Fresh Mex. We serve Burritos, Tacos, Quesadillas, Nachos, and more! Find us near Coral Ridge Mall and The University of Iowa. Order online for carryout!

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

184 E Burlington St • $

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

Tortilla Chips$1.50
3oz Bag of Estela's Corn Tortilla Chips
Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
Steak Burrito Bowl$9.75
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
Steak Burrito$9.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
The Iowan Burrito$9.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo - Bacon - Carnitas - Cheese - Salsa - Potatoes - Veggie Mix & Pico De Gallo
All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
The Hawk Box$37.50
*12 Tacos - Rice & beans - Chips & Party Dip, 2 Salsas (4oz each) & Toppings (Cheese - Lettuce & Pico De Gallo OR Corn Salsa)
Includes 2 orders of 6 tortillas (3 options), choice of 2 fillings ($3 up-charge for grilled meats), along with choice of rice, beans, party dip (8oz of queso or guacamole) and salsa.
Light & Fresh Burrito$7.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Cheese - Avocado - Choice of Salsa & Pico De Gallo
All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
Queso Blanco
Shredded Chicken Burrito$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
The Loaded Burrito$9.25
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo - Bacon - Cheese - Pico De Gallo - Salsa & Avocado Slices
All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

184 E Burlington St

Iowa City IA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

