Estelle - 1806 St. Clair Ave
Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
1806 St. Clair Ave, St. Paul MN 55105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (St Paul)
No Reviews
1580 Saint Clair Ave St. Paul, MN 55105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Paul
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurant