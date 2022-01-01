Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie
Estelle is a charming, warmly lit French bakery & pâtisserie that is dedicated to quality, located in Sacramento. All of our baked goods are made fresh daily on site and use the finest and freshest local ingredients available.
Owner Esther Son's passion for pastries started at an early age. She recalls stopping by the bakery on her way to school and savoring madeleines instead of her lunch. Although not a professionally trained chef she is the creative force behind Estelle, serving up decadent macarons, artisan breads and French style pastries.
615 David J. Stern Walk
Popular Items
Location
615 David J. Stern Walk
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Solomon's
We’re named after Russ Solomon, founder of the coolest and arguably most successful company ever to launch in Sacramento, Tower Records. With the motto “No Music, No Life”, the music store was a hang out for musicians and music lovers in all major US cities and around the world including China, Japan, Ireland, Israel, and Mexico. You’ll notice nods to Tower like sandwiches named after former employees, the annual art calendars and Pulse Magazines on our walls. Solomon’s, just like Tower Records, is a community gathering place with soul where culture and music is celebrated and everyone is welcome! Located in a former Tower Records, the space also features The Russ Room on the 2nd floor, a live music venue, art gallery, and social space for parties, luncheons, breakfast meetings, presentations, movies, and more!
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Get Sauced!
50 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
Polanco Cantina
POLANCO TOGO - NOW OPEN!
Polanco Cantina is a festive contemporary downtown Sacramento Mexican restaurant and bar serving lunch, dinner and happy hour.
Polanco serves Mexican-inspired familiar favorites, celebrating the bounty of central California. Located in Downtown Commons, (DOCO) overlooking the Golden One Center, Polanco is a lively place to meet old and new friends