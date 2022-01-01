Burritos in Estero

Estero restaurants that serve burritos

BURRITO image

 

3 Pepper Burrito

20321 Grande Oak Shoppes Blvd, ESTERO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BURRITO$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
EL HEFE BURRITO$14.00
Seriously huge! Famous fresh pressed 24" tortilla. Comes with double the meat on this bad boy!
Includes Chips & Salsa
LIL HOMBRE BURRITO$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
CHORIZO BURRITO image

 

Next Stop Brunch

10351 Corkscrew Rd, Estero

Avg 4.8 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHORIZO BURRITO$8.75
Mild chorizo, two medium eggs, crisp hash brown, Salsa Roja, fresh jalapeño and creamy white American pressed in a flour tortilla
Tacos

Naples

