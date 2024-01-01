Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Estero

Go
Estero restaurants
Toast

Estero restaurants that serve chimichangas

Consumer pic

 

Mr Tequila- Estero

10391 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chimichangas$19.99
Two flour tortillas deep-fried, filled with shredded beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, nacho cheese, tomato sauce, guacamole with beans and rice
Lunch Chimichanga$12.50
Deep-fried burrito with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with cheese sauce, tomato sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
More about Mr Tequila- Estero
Consumer pic

 

Rusty's Raw Bar - Estero

20041 South Tamiami Trail, Estero

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cowabunga Chimichanga$12.95
2 of our same delicious chicken burritos fried to perfection and topped with salsa, sour cream and shredded jack cheese
More about Rusty's Raw Bar - Estero

Browse other tasty dishes in Estero

Egg Sandwiches

Prosciutto

Tacos

Flan

Scallops

Chocolate Cake

Cobb Salad

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Estero to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (51 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (43 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

No reviews yet

Lehigh Acres

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Immokalee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (51 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Sebring

No reviews yet

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston