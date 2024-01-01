Chimichangas in Estero
Estero restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Mr Tequila- Estero
Mr Tequila- Estero
10391 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero
|Fried Chimichangas
|$19.99
Two flour tortillas deep-fried, filled with shredded beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, nacho cheese, tomato sauce, guacamole with beans and rice
|Lunch Chimichanga
|$12.50
Deep-fried burrito with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with cheese sauce, tomato sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans