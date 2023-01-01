Egg sandwiches in Estero
Estero restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
El Gaucho Deli Cafe
El Gaucho Deli Cafe
22905 Lyden Drive, Estero
|Sandwich Triple Avocado, tomato and boiled egg
|$8.99
Next Stop Brunch - Estero
Next Stop Brunch - Estero Next Stop Brunch
10351 Corkscrew Rd, Estero
|HAM, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH
|$7.25
Served with two over-medium eggs and Smoked Ham on a grilled Kaiser roll, and your choice of White American, Cheddar, or Swiss.
|EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH
|$5.50
Served with two over-medium eggs on a grilled Kaiser roll, and your choice of White American, Cheddar, or Swiss.
|SAUSAGE, EGG, & CHEESE SANDWICH
|$6.99
Served with two over-medium eggs and sausage on a grilled Kaiser roll, and your choice of White American, Cheddar, or Swiss.