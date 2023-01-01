Fajitas in Estero
Estero restaurants that serve fajitas
El Nido Modern Mexican
23161 Village Shops Way #113, Estero
|Steak Fajitas
|$30.00
Peppers, Onions, Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, 3 Corn Tortillas. May substitute for Flour Tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$26.00
Peppers, Onions, Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, 3 Corn Tortillas. May substitute for Flour Tortillas.
Mr Tequila- Estero
10391 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero
|Combo Fajitas
|$20.99
Both steak and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.99
Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$14.99
Crispy flour shell with steak or grilled chicken, beans, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole