Fajitas in Estero

Estero restaurants
Estero restaurants that serve fajitas

El Nido Modern Mexican

23161 Village Shops Way #113, Estero

TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$30.00
Peppers, Onions, Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, 3 Corn Tortillas. May substitute for Flour Tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas$26.00
Peppers, Onions, Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, 3 Corn Tortillas. May substitute for Flour Tortillas.
More about El Nido Modern Mexican
Mr Tequila- Estero

10391 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Combo Fajitas$20.99
Both steak and chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Chicken Fajitas$19.99
Cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers and served on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajita Taco Salad$14.99
Crispy flour shell with steak or grilled chicken, beans, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
More about Mr Tequila- Estero

