Flautas in Estero

Estero restaurants
Toast

Estero restaurants that serve flautas

Consumer pic

 

El Nido Modern Mexican

23161 Village Shops Way #113, Estero

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas$13.00
Crispy rolled tacos filled with roasted chicken & beans, avocado tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco
More about El Nido Modern Mexican
Consumer pic

 

Mr Tequila- Estero

10391 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas Deluxe$16.99
Four corn tortillas, rolled and fried crispy: two stuffed with shredded beef and two with chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, gucamole with beans and rice
Flauta$3.25
Beef or Chicken
More about Mr Tequila- Estero

