Flautas in Estero
Estero restaurants that serve flautas
More about El Nido Modern Mexican
El Nido Modern Mexican
23161 Village Shops Way #113, Estero
|Flautas
|$13.00
Crispy rolled tacos filled with roasted chicken & beans, avocado tomatillo sauce, crema, queso fresco
More about Mr Tequila- Estero
Mr Tequila- Estero
10391 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Estero
|Flautas Deluxe
|$16.99
Four corn tortillas, rolled and fried crispy: two stuffed with shredded beef and two with chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, gucamole with beans and rice
|Flauta
|$3.25
Beef or Chicken