Lobsters in Estero
Estero restaurants that serve lobsters
Divieto Ristorante - Estero
Village Shops Way, Estero
|Lobster Ravioli
|$29.95
Pasta filled with lobster and ricotta cheese, tossed in a creamy tarragon sauce and pepper drops.
Joes Fresh Catch
23050 Via Villagio ste 113, Estero
|Hot Buttered Lobster Roll
|$23.00
Maine Lobster Meat warmed in butter on a toasted bun with drizzled butter, comes with a choice of potato chips or coleslaw on the side.
To Go this item needs to be deconstructed for optimum enjoyment (you build at home with our components) preventing the roll from having a soggy bottom.
|Gluten Free Hot Lobster Roll
|$25.00
|Lobster WITH Bacon Lettuce & Tomato
|$25.00
Our cold mayo Lobster Salad on a BLT