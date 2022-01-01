Esters Wine Shop and Bar
We’re all about curation and fun, without any pretension. Our wine shop & bar is the kind of destination where you can spend an evening leisurely exploring new vintages from our 250+ wine list, enjoy a glass or two of wine and some snacks with a friend, or stock up for a dinner party at home. Our chic and welcoming atmosphere encourages socializing with friends and fellow wine lovers, and our knowledgeable team allows for a sense of discovery. Think of us as your neighborhood clubhouse…for wine!
1314 Seventh St., Ste 5
Location
1314 Seventh St., Ste 5
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
