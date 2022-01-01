Go
Toast

Esters Wine Shop and Bar

We’re all about curation and fun, without any pretension. Our wine shop & bar is the kind of destination where you can spend an evening leisurely exploring new vintages from our 250+ wine list, enjoy a glass or two of wine and some snacks with a friend, or stock up for a dinner party at home. Our chic and welcoming atmosphere encourages socializing with friends and fellow wine lovers, and our knowledgeable team allows for a sense of discovery. Think of us as your neighborhood clubhouse…for wine!

1314 Seventh St., Ste 5

No reviews yet

Location

1314 Seventh St., Ste 5

Santa Monica CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Punta Cabras

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Umami Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Cholo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Spinfish Poke House

No reviews yet

A warm, happy place serving the freshest and most unique poke you'll ever taste!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston