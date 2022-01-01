Estes Park restaurants you'll love

6 course Tasting Menu

1st. Burrata salad with Trapanese Pesto, Basil and Crushed Crouton

2nd Sea Scallop with Parsnip Puree and Pancetta Crumble

3rd Gnocchi with Sliced Cremini Mushrooms, Black Truffle Cream and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

4th Pan Roasted Duck with Rosemary - Parmesan Mousse and Blueberry Compote

5th Filet & Lobster, Butter Poached Cold Water Lobster with Vanilla Bean Hollandaise

6th Bananas Foster with White Pepper Ice Cream and Crumbled Butter Cake

