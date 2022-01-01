Estes Park restaurants you'll love

Estes Park restaurants
Toast
  • Estes Park

Estes Park's top cuisines

American
Italian
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Estes Park restaurants

Twin Owls Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Twin Owls Steakhouse

3110 South Saint Vrain Avenue, Estes Park

Avg 4.4 (5225 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Short Ribs & Gnocchi$29.00
Slow-Cooked Short Ribs and sautéed gnocchi, tossed with asparagus and roasted garlic in a Sherry demi-glace.
12 oz. New York Strip*$39.00
Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
7 oz. Filet Mignon*$37.00
Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
More about Twin Owls Steakhouse
The Homestead image

 

The Homestead

800 MacGregor Ave, Estes Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Friday Night Prime Rib dinner for 2 (only available on Friday's)$50.00
Two 14oz cuts of seasoned Prime Rib served with whipped twice baked potato and sherry roasted button mushrooms
(6) 4oz Butter Cakes with caramel sauce$30.00
Six delicious single serve butter cakes. Makes a great gift or a self indulgence.
Vegan dinner for 2$35.00
Grilled Cauliflower Steak, with balsamic soy farrow, roasted portabella mushrooms, grilled asparagus and heirloom cherry tomatoes. Served atop tomato basil coulis and basil pesto.
More about The Homestead
Inta Juice Estes image

 

Inta Juice Estes

184 E Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
Banana Berry Burst*
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Honey, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Choice between Strawberry, Blueberry, or Both
Tastes Like Skittles
Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry
More about Inta Juice Estes
The Post Chicken & Beer image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

333 East Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Post Salad$7.00
romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, apples, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.75
sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, cotija cheese
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
topped with brown gravy
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern image

STEAKS

The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern

1675 Highway 66 Colorado, Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (2500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burger$15.00
Char-grilled, 7 oz Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus patty on a locally made, non-gmo brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and fries.
Beef Stroganoff$25.00
Filet tips sauteed in a mushroom and sour cream sauce on fettuccine noodles topped with shaved parmesan.
Served with warm French bread.
Bison Meatballs$21.00
4 house-made bison meatballs in a creamy garlic brown gravy with sauteed vegetables, choice of side and warm French bread
More about The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern
Simi's Sandwich Shop image

 

Simi's Sandwich Shop

490 Prospect Village Dr, Estes Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Thank God It's Fried Eggs$0.01
I've Created A Muenster$1.00
More about Simi's Sandwich Shop
The Boulders - Estes Park image

 

The Boulders - Estes Park

800 MacGregor Ave Suite 243, Estes Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Valentine's Weekend February 12th, 13th, and 14th. Dine in only, price per person. Doors open at 5 pm, dinner begins at 6 pm. Cash Bar! SEATING IS LIMITED ALL RESERVATIONS MUST PLACE ORDERS IN ADVANCE. CHOOSE THE DATE AND QUANTITY OF ORDERS.$70.00
6 course Tasting Menu
1st. Burrata salad with Trapanese Pesto, Basil and Crushed Crouton
2nd Sea Scallop with Parsnip Puree and Pancetta Crumble
3rd Gnocchi with Sliced Cremini Mushrooms, Black Truffle Cream and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
4th Pan Roasted Duck with Rosemary - Parmesan Mousse and Blueberry Compote
5th Filet & Lobster, Butter Poached Cold Water Lobster with Vanilla Bean Hollandaise
6th Bananas Foster with White Pepper Ice Cream and Crumbled Butter Cake
More about The Boulders - Estes Park
Banner pic

 

Claire's Restaurant and Bar

225 Park Ln, Estes Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Claire's Restaurant and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Chippers Estes Park Lanes

555 S St Vrain Ave, Estes Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Chippers Estes Park Lanes

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Estes Park

Prime Ribs

Salmon

