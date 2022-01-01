Estes Park restaurants you'll love
Estes Park's top cuisines
Must-try Estes Park restaurants
More about Twin Owls Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Twin Owls Steakhouse
3110 South Saint Vrain Avenue, Estes Park
|Popular items
|Short Ribs & Gnocchi
|$29.00
Slow-Cooked Short Ribs and sautéed gnocchi, tossed with asparagus and roasted garlic in a Sherry demi-glace.
|12 oz. New York Strip*
|$39.00
Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
|7 oz. Filet Mignon*
|$37.00
Hand-trimmed, topped with herb butter and served with house-made steak sauce and sautéed green beans. GF
More about The Homestead
The Homestead
800 MacGregor Ave, Estes Park
|Popular items
|Friday Night Prime Rib dinner for 2 (only available on Friday's)
|$50.00
Two 14oz cuts of seasoned Prime Rib served with whipped twice baked potato and sherry roasted button mushrooms
|(6) 4oz Butter Cakes with caramel sauce
|$30.00
Six delicious single serve butter cakes. Makes a great gift or a self indulgence.
|Vegan dinner for 2
|$35.00
Grilled Cauliflower Steak, with balsamic soy farrow, roasted portabella mushrooms, grilled asparagus and heirloom cherry tomatoes. Served atop tomato basil coulis and basil pesto.
More about Inta Juice Estes
Inta Juice Estes
184 E Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park
|Popular items
|Java Lava
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
|Banana Berry Burst*
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Honey, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Choice between Strawberry, Blueberry, or Both
|Tastes Like Skittles
Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
The Post Chicken & Beer
333 East Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park
|Popular items
|The Post Salad
|$7.00
romaine, arugula, boiled egg, cucumber, apples, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, bacon, croutons, vinaigrette
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.75
sweet and spicy peppers, roasted garlic, cotija cheese
|Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
topped with brown gravy
More about The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern
STEAKS
The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern
1675 Highway 66 Colorado, Estes Park
|Popular items
|Burger
|$15.00
Char-grilled, 7 oz Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus patty on a locally made, non-gmo brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and fries.
|Beef Stroganoff
|$25.00
Filet tips sauteed in a mushroom and sour cream sauce on fettuccine noodles topped with shaved parmesan.
Served with warm French bread.
|Bison Meatballs
|$21.00
4 house-made bison meatballs in a creamy garlic brown gravy with sauteed vegetables, choice of side and warm French bread
More about Simi's Sandwich Shop
Simi's Sandwich Shop
490 Prospect Village Dr, Estes Park
|Popular items
|Thank God It's Fried Eggs
|$0.01
|I've Created A Muenster
|$1.00
More about The Boulders - Estes Park
The Boulders - Estes Park
800 MacGregor Ave Suite 243, Estes Park
|Popular items
|Valentine's Weekend February 12th, 13th, and 14th. Dine in only, price per person. Doors open at 5 pm, dinner begins at 6 pm. Cash Bar! SEATING IS LIMITED ALL RESERVATIONS MUST PLACE ORDERS IN ADVANCE. CHOOSE THE DATE AND QUANTITY OF ORDERS.
|$70.00
6 course Tasting Menu
1st. Burrata salad with Trapanese Pesto, Basil and Crushed Crouton
2nd Sea Scallop with Parsnip Puree and Pancetta Crumble
3rd Gnocchi with Sliced Cremini Mushrooms, Black Truffle Cream and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
4th Pan Roasted Duck with Rosemary - Parmesan Mousse and Blueberry Compote
5th Filet & Lobster, Butter Poached Cold Water Lobster with Vanilla Bean Hollandaise
6th Bananas Foster with White Pepper Ice Cream and Crumbled Butter Cake
More about Claire's Restaurant and Bar
Claire's Restaurant and Bar
225 Park Ln, Estes Park
More about Chippers Estes Park Lanes
Chippers Estes Park Lanes
555 S St Vrain Ave, Estes Park