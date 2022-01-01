Estes Park American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Estes Park
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Twin Owls Steakhouse
3110 South Saint Vrain Avenue, Estes Park
Popular items
|Short Ribs & Gnocchi
|$29.00
Slow-Cooked Short Ribs and sautéed gnocchi, tossed with asparagus and roasted garlic in a Sherry demi-glace.
|House Salad
|$12.00
Fresh field greens, topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots and croutons. Served with your choice of house-made dressing. cbGF
|8oz Prime Rib*
|$32.00
Herb-and garlic-crusted Prime Rib, hand-trimmed, slow-roasted and dipped in jus. Served with house-mashed potatoes and sautéed baby carrots. GF
While Supplies Last.
STEAKS
The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern
1675 Highway 66 Colorado, Estes Park
Popular items
|Pizza
|$14.00
10" hand rolled, oat and honey, thin crust pizza with red sauce.
Add toppings at menu price.
|Chuck's Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
Served with housemade blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery
|Devils on Horseback
|$9.00
Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with roasted garlic, with a side of aioli dipping sauce.