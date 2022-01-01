Estes Park American restaurants you'll love

Twin Owls Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Twin Owls Steakhouse

3110 South Saint Vrain Avenue, Estes Park

Avg 4.4 (5225 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Short Ribs & Gnocchi$29.00
Slow-Cooked Short Ribs and sautéed gnocchi, tossed with asparagus and roasted garlic in a Sherry demi-glace.
House Salad$12.00
Fresh field greens, topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots and croutons. Served with your choice of house-made dressing. cbGF
8oz Prime Rib*$32.00
Herb-and garlic-crusted Prime Rib, hand-trimmed, slow-roasted and dipped in jus. Served with house-mashed potatoes and sautéed baby carrots. GF
While Supplies Last.
More about Twin Owls Steakhouse
The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern image

STEAKS

The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern

1675 Highway 66 Colorado, Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (2500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza$14.00
10" hand rolled, oat and honey, thin crust pizza with red sauce.
Add toppings at menu price.
Chuck's Buffalo Wings$15.00
Served with housemade blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery
Devils on Horseback$9.00
Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with roasted garlic, with a side of aioli dipping sauce.
More about The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern

