Burritos in Estes Park
Estes Park restaurants that serve burritos
Mother's Cafe and Carol's Kitchen Catering
.1480 Golf Course Road, Estes Park
|Breakfast burrito
|$8.00
Egg of Estes - 393 E Elkhorn Ave
393 E Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.79
Inside of Chili Tortilla Eggs mixed with Sausage, Green Chilis, Potatoes, Monterey Jack, Topped with Cheddar and Choice of Sauce, Side of Sour Cream, Mashed Avocado and Lettuce
Ed's Cantina - -390 e elkhorn ave
-390 e elkhorn ave, Estes Park
|14R Burrito
|$17.50
steak / chorizo / bacon / cheese / rice / pinto beans / pico / sour cream / chips
|Carnitas Burrito
|$15.50
pork carnitas / jack cheese / black beans / rice / pork chile / habanero crema / pickled onion