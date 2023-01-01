Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Estes Park

Estes Park restaurants
Estes Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Claire's Restaurant and Bar - 225 Park Ln

225 Park Ln, Estes Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50
Roasted all natural chicken breast, celery, red onion, dried cranberries, curry aïoli, lettuce, tomat, warm naan
GFA
More about Claire's Restaurant and Bar - 225 Park Ln
Consumer pic

 

Smokin' Dave's BBQ - Estes Park

820 Moraine Avenue, Estes Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast basted with our Sweet Original BBQ sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. Served with choice of side. (sub pulled chicken on request).
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Chicken Breast rubbed with our Cajun spices and grilled. Topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion straws. Served on a bun with lettuce, pickles and tomato on the side. Comes with choice of side.
More about Smokin' Dave's BBQ - Estes Park

