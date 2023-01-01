Chicken sandwiches in Estes Park
Estes Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Claire's Restaurant and Bar - 225 Park Ln
225 Park Ln, Estes Park
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
Roasted all natural chicken breast, celery, red onion, dried cranberries, curry aïoli, lettuce, tomat, warm naan
GFA
Smokin' Dave's BBQ - Estes Park
820 Moraine Avenue, Estes Park
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast basted with our Sweet Original BBQ sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side. Served with choice of side. (sub pulled chicken on request).
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Chicken Breast rubbed with our Cajun spices and grilled. Topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion straws. Served on a bun with lettuce, pickles and tomato on the side. Comes with choice of side.