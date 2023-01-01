Cobbler in Estes Park
Estes Park restaurants that serve cobbler
Smokin' Dave's BBQ Estes Park - 820 Moraine Avenue
820 Moraine Avenue, Estes Park
|Apple Cobbler
|$7.50
Grandma would be proud.
STEAKS
The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern
1675 Highway 66 Colorado, Estes Park
|Peach Cobbler
|$10.00
Fresh Palisade Peaches lightly sweetened and baked with a brown sugar & spice topping. Served å la mode (vanilla bean ice cream on caramel sauce in a side dish).
Not available to go.