Meatloaf in Estes Park

The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern
1675 Highway 66 Colorado, Estes Park
|Rocky Mountain Meatloaf
|$31.00
Our Rocky Mountain Meatloaf is a combination of ground elk, ground bison, and Estes Park raised, grass-fed MacGregor Ranch ground beef layered with mozzarella and Parmesan, topped with marinara, and finished with shaved Parmesan. Served with your choice of side, sautéed vegetables, and warm bread.
