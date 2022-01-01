Salmon in Estes Park
Estes Park restaurants that serve salmon
More about The Homestead
The Homestead
800 MacGregor Ave, Estes Park
|Salmon Filet dinner for 2
|$35.00
Two Salmon filets with a garlic and dill Beurre Blanc.
Served with garlic & white truffle whipped potatoes, jalapeño & bacon, smoked cheddar Mac & Cheese and steamed broccoli with basil butter.
More about The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern
STEAKS
The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern
1675 Highway 66 Colorado, Estes Park
|Salmon Bowl
|$27.00
Norwegian salmon filet served on bed of fresh seasonal greens and organic red quinoa. Choice of Pineapple-serrano glaze or Dill-horseradish sour cream or Roasted red pepper sauce.