Salmon in Estes Park

The Homestead

800 MacGregor Ave, Estes Park

Salmon Filet dinner for 2$35.00
Two Salmon filets with a garlic and dill Beurre Blanc.
Served with garlic & white truffle whipped potatoes, jalapeño & bacon, smoked cheddar Mac & Cheese and steamed broccoli with basil butter.
The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern

1675 Highway 66 Colorado, Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (2500 reviews)
Salmon Bowl$27.00
Norwegian salmon filet served on bed of fresh seasonal greens and organic red quinoa. Choice of Pineapple-serrano glaze or Dill-horseradish sour cream or Roasted red pepper sauce.
