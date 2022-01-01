Go
Toast

Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen

A taste of Grandma's cooking where every plate tells a story.

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

631 Promenade Place • $$

Avg 4.2 (402 reviews)

Popular Items

Smothered Pork Chop$14.95
Two smothered fried center-cut pork chops, your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
Grilled Bayou Shrimp$16.99
10 grilled shrimp topped with our cajun butter sauce, three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
Tender Roasted Chicken$13.99
Now bigger and better than ever! Roasted leg quarter with your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
Deep Fried Turkey Wings$14.95
Two fried turkey wings with the flavor of your choice, three sides, and your choice of bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
Baked Meat Loaf$13.00
Two meatloaf in gravy pieces, your choice of three sides, and your choice bread.
Slow Roasted Pot Roast$15.79
Fried Chicken Dinner$10.99
2pc. dark (leg + thigh) fried chicken meal with your choice of three sides and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
Whole Wing Dinner$14.95
Three whole wings, your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
Fried Whiting Dinner$15.99
Two whiting filets, three sides, and your choice of bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
Fried Pork Chop Dinner$14.95
Two fried center-cut pork chops, your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

631 Promenade Place

Columbia SC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0476

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seven Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scott's Southern Smoke BBQ

No reviews yet

Scott's Southern Smoke BBQ, LLC is a family owned and operated mobile food truck and catering service. We specialize in good ole southern BBQ! We strive to provide high quality delicious meals that you can enjoy with your friends and family!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston