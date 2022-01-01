Go
Estia Mashpee

Modern Greek Cuisine

26 Steeple St

Popular Items

Side Greek Salad$7.00
Hummus$12.00
Imported organic chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon
SM Demetri$23.00
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and pineapple
SM Figetaboutit$23.00
Mozzarella cheese, fig base, prosciutto, goat cheese and balsamic glaze
SM Estia$23.00
Fresh garlic, Cretan olive oil, tomatoes, baby spinach, Kalamata olives, feta
Fried Calamari$20.00
Lightly flour dusted fried calamari, pepperoncinis and aioli
SM Tomato and Cheese$20.00
Fresh tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese
SM Mark & Toni's$23.00
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella
SM Daphne$23.00
Cretan olive oil, garlic, grilled chicken, sliced pepperoncini, bacon and mozzarella
SM Shrimp Katerina$25.00
Cretan olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, shrimp, feta, oregano
Location

26 Steeple St

Mashpee MA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
