Estia Falmouth

La Cucina Sul Mare

La Cucina Sul Mare is the culmination of many years of hard-work, passion, and experience by its owners Mark and Cynthia Cilfone. Mark and Cynthia first met in Jupiter, Florida working at the renowned Italian restaurant La Caravella. Mark as a chef, and Cynthia as a bartender.

Mark and Cynthia eventually moved to Falmouth, Massachusetts and had three children Winslow, Carmen, and Sofia. After working various restaurant jobs in the area for years the couple finally found the perfect spot for their dream.

La Cucina is situated at 237 Main Street, nestled in the heart of the Falmouth village. La Cucina Sul Mare, which means the kitchen by the sea, first opened its doors on May 6, 2002, and has been running strong ever since. We are a family run restaurant with a dedication to delicious food, excellent service, and an intimate atmosphere. Our family would like to thank you for enjoying our restaurant and truly making it a dream come true.

So, from our family to yours, Mangia!

