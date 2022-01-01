Go
Estragon Tapas Bar

Come in and enjoy authentic Spanish tapas prepared by Madrid-native Chef Julio. Our extensive wine and beer list, along with our creative cocktails and signature sangria means there's something for every taste. Sidle up to our art-deco inspired bar, relax on vintage love seats in the lounge, or linger over tapas in our boho-chic dining room, and be transported to Spain.

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

700 Harrison Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1666 reviews)

Popular Items

Carrillada$16.00
Braised Pork Cheeks, Rioja Jus
Lamburguesitas$14.00
(2) 3oz Lamb Sliders, Tomato Chutney, Pickled Onion, Sesame-Miso Sauce
-contains gluten
Calamares Fritos$16.50
Crispy Fried Calamari, Alioli, Salsa Brava
-contains gluten
Urban Myth Mojito$13.00
This classic mojito goes rogue with the addition of pineapple!
Bistec de Buey$17.00
12oz Grilled Strip Steak, Chimichurri
Paella Mixta$36.00
Traditional Spanish Rice with Shrimp, Squid, Chorizo & Chicken
Espinacas Andaluzas$12.00
Sautéed Spinach, Butternut Squash, Hazelnuts, Raisins
-vegan -contains nuts
Pintxos$18.00
Choose four of your favorite Spanish toasts!
Xocolata$7.50
Olive Oil Chocolate Mousse, Maldon Salt
Pulpo A La Gallega$20.00
Grilled Octopus, Potato, Paprika
Location

700 Harrison Ave

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
