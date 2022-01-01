Estragon Tapas Bar
Come in and enjoy authentic Spanish tapas prepared by Madrid-native Chef Julio. Our extensive wine and beer list, along with our creative cocktails and signature sangria means there's something for every taste. Sidle up to our art-deco inspired bar, relax on vintage love seats in the lounge, or linger over tapas in our boho-chic dining room, and be transported to Spain.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
700 Harrison Ave • $$
700 Harrison Ave
Boston MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
