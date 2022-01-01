Go
Estrella Negra

2346 w Fullerton Ave

Popular Items

Goat Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Spinach wheat flour tortilla filled with a blend of goat cheese crumbles, Muenster cheese, and dry mango bits and a side of mango salsa. Choose filling options: just Cheese, Chicken, Steak, Chorizo, or Corn & Poblano, combo filling options allowed, like customer favorite: Chicken and Poblano!
Coconut Crusted Fried Avocado$9.95
Coconut crusted fried avocado. Five wedges of avocado breaded with panko and shredded coconut with a side of chipotle aioli
Empanadas Meal$13.00
Two empanadas of your choice: chorizo, corn & cheese; goat cheese & jalapeño; spinach w/ artichoke & cheese; or chicken & poblano. Select one option for both to be the same flavor or two to get one of each. Served with choice of a side.
Guacamole & Chips$8.95
Homemade guacamole topped with seasonal fruit (pomegranate/mango). Served with chips.
Torta$9.00
Telera bread, bean dip, salsa verde, muenster cheese, tomatoes, chipotle aioli, guacamole and your choice of additional filling. Served with choice side.
Tamale Meal (3pc.)$15.00
The original gluten-free option! Your choice of filling stuffed into a steamed tube of nixtamilized corn. Tamales come three to an order. Filling options are spinach & artichoke; chicken & poblano; traditional spicy pork, or elote man corn kernel. Select one option for all three to be that flavor, or indicate which tamales you would like. Served with choice of side. Allow extra time for Tamales.
Mango Salsa Enchiladas$13.00
Three enchiladas to an order. No mix-n-matching. Choose from our corn & poblano, chicken, chorizo, steak, or shrimp. Comes with your choice of side.
Taco Meal$11.00
Three tacos to an order, all three same filling. Choose from our Corn & poblano (vegan or with cheese), chicken, chorizo, steak, or shrimp. (Chicken, and steak are cooked with bacon). No mix and match- all tacos will be the same. Served with choice of side.
Empanada Sampler (4pc.)$15.00
One of each of our four empanadas: Chorizo corn and cheese, spinach and artichoke with three cheeses, goat cheese jalapeño, and chicken poblano.
Burrito Meal$9.00
Spinach wheat flour tortilla stuffed with house bean dip, choice of stuffing, cheese, chipotle sauce, avocado, rice and a side of salsa verde. Served with choice of side.
Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2346 w Fullerton Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 am
