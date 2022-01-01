Go
Estrella Tacos y Mas

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • GRILL

202 East Lancaster Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Spicy Shrimp$7.00
Pico de gallo & avocado
Roasted Cauliflower$6.00
Tajin roasted cauliflower, chile-lime slaw, chopped tomato, avocado, cilantro and Mexican crema
Spicy Southern Fried Chicken Taco$7.00
Chile-lime slaw, pickled red onions, house-made pickle chips, diablito sauce and Mexican crema
Pop's Nachos$16.00
Pefect nachos topped with char-grilled sirloin, avocado, pickled jalapenos, our signature cheese blend, queso fresco, roasted jalapeno salsa, pickled red onions, refried beans, cilantro and sour cream
Achiote Marinated Shrimp$7.00
Chile-lime slaw, cactus remoulade and cilantro
Fried Avocado$7.00
Roasted poblano ranch slaw, pickled jalapenos, chopped tomatoes and cotija cheese
Beer Battered Fish$7.00
Cabbage & carrot slaw, chipotle honey dressing & chopped tomato
Texas Style Brisket$8.00
Texas style smoked brisket, fire roasted tomato salsa, fresh jalapenos & crispy fried onions
Carnitas$7.00
Smoked pork, guajillo salsa, avocado, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onions & cilantro
Queso & Chips$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

202 East Lancaster Ave

Downingtown PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

