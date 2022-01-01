Go
ETalian

Come in and enjoy!

13 Bell Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The ETalian$14.00
10”
Pepperoni/Tomato/Red Onion/Basil/Fresh Mozzarella/Tomato Sauce/OG Dressing Drizzle
Cheesy Bread
Wood Oven Bread/Mozzarella/Herb Olive Oil
Arugula Salad$9.99
Arugula, Artichokes, Tomato, Lemon Honey Poppy Seed Dressing.
Greek Salad$9.99
Baby Spinach/Tomato/Cucumber/Olives/Red Onion/Feta/Mediterranean Dressing
Margherita$13.00
10”
Tomato Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil/Herb Garlic Oil
Pepperoni$13.00
10”
Tomato Sauce/Grated Mozzarella/Pepperoni/Herb Garlic Oil
Salsiccia (Sausage)$13.00
10”
Tomato sauce/Grated Mozzarella/Sausage/Banana Pepper
Americano (Cheese)$12.00
10”
Tomato Sauce/Grated Mozzarella/Herb Garlic Oil
Bianco (White)$12.00
10”
Fresh Mozzarella/Fresh Tomato/Basil/Herb Garlic Oil
Fungo (Shroom)$13.00
10”
Tomato Sauce/Grated Mozzarella/Mushrooms/Banana Peppers/Herb Garlic Oil
Location

13 Bell Street

Chagrin Falls OH

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
