Etcetera Wine Bar

TAPAS

795 Valencia St • $$

Avg 4 (793 reviews)

Caprese$17.00
Fresh tomato, basil, mozzarella (VO)
Piemonts$18.00
Mushroom, truffle oil, arugula, pecorino romano (VO)
Bordeaux Red Saint Emilion Grand Cru Chateau Tour Peyronneau 2015 (O)$48.00
Bordeaux Region, "Saint Emilion Grand Cru" Chateau Tour Peyronneau (100% Merlot) 2015. (Organic)
The 2015 Château Tour Peyronneau Saint-Émilion Grand Cru bursts open with aromas of red cherries, pepper, spices and mineral nuances all taking shape. Medium-full-bodied with wonderful concentration and lovely balance of ripe fruit and acidity keeping it fresh and inviting on the finish. A lovely wine to approach early on.
Provençale$16.00
Zucchini, tomato, olive, bell pepper, parmigiano (VO)
Rhône Red "Châteauneuf-du-Pape", Juliette Avril 2018 (V/S)$49.00
"Châteauneuf-du-Pape", Juliette Avril (65% Grenache, 25% Syrah, 10% Mourvedre) 2018 (Vegan/Sustainable) The Avril family’s roots are long in Chateauneuf du Pape and actually helped create the standards for the
AOC of the appellation. With Vines of over 50 years of age and a careful winemaking process including hand harvesting this wine shows great character and concentration. Aromas of red fruits, blackberries and raspberries that follow through on the palate. It is amazingly smooth and silky yet complex.
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

795 Valencia St

San Francisco CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
