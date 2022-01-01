Go
Toast

Etherium Coffee & Kitchen

Come in and enjoy specialty coffee and non-coffee drinks, fresh eats, and good vibes.

8465 Factory Shops Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Moon Milk
A dreamy blue latte accompanied by maple and cinnamon
Chicken & Cheese Croissant$8.00
A fresh-baked croissant sandwich with rotisserie chicken - topped with cheddar cheese on a bed of spring mix
Latte
A double shot of espresso with silky-steamed milk and light foam
Loose Leaf Tea
Sapsucker Latte
Caramel, maple, sea salt latte
~ tastes like a werther's candy is melting in your mouth
Caprese Salad Croissant$9.00
A fresh-baked french croissant with real mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil - drizzled with balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil - topped with a crack of salt and pepper
Iced Macchiato
Built as upside-down latte over ice. Layered with your sauces and syrups of choice, milk, double shot of espresso, and topped with sauce
Coco Berry
Strawberry and coconut flavors with pink plant-based energy - topped with sparkling water
Iced Water
Blue Hawaiian
Blue plant-based energy, blue raspberry, and coconut topped with sparkling water
See full menu

Location

8465 Factory Shops Boulevard

Jeffersonville OH

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Orion Coffee And Tea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kelley's Cafe & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Canteen @ Post 25

No reviews yet

The Canteen @ Post 25 is part of the Paul H Hughey American Legion Post 25 in Washington Court House. We are a members-only facility, but welcome the public to order online and pickup their order. Please enjoy!

Two Scoops of Sugar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a pastry and coffee. If you are looking for a cake please call 740-572-1490

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston