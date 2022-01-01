Etherium Coffee & Kitchen
Come in and enjoy specialty coffee and non-coffee drinks, fresh eats, and good vibes.
8465 Factory Shops Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
8465 Factory Shops Boulevard
Jeffersonville OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Orion Coffee And Tea
Come in and enjoy!
Kelley's Cafe & Pub
Come in and enjoy!
The Canteen @ Post 25
The Canteen @ Post 25 is part of the Paul H Hughey American Legion Post 25 in Washington Court House. We are a members-only facility, but welcome the public to order online and pickup their order. Please enjoy!
Two Scoops of Sugar
Come in and enjoy a pastry and coffee. If you are looking for a cake please call 740-572-1490