Catering by ethos
From the most elegant affair to your daily office luncheon...get excited about catering!
2055 Wilton Dr
Popular Items
Location
2055 Wilton Dr
Wilton Manors FL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
ethos Greek Bistro
Influenced by one of the healthiest cuisines known, the goal of ethos is to showcase our unique take on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine through an exciting array of modernized dishes for today’s palette.
@ethosgreekbistro
Hunters Nightclub
Come in and enjoy!
Sushi Song
SUSHI SONG
Phenomenal Sushi Bar
Bravo Peruvian Cuisine - WM
Come in and enjoy!