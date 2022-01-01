Go
Toast

Catering by ethos

From the most elegant affair to your daily office luncheon...get excited about catering!

2055 Wilton Dr

Popular Items

Spread Combo$60.00
Three pounds tzatziki spread, three pounds hummus, and twelve warm pita cut in quarters.
Spanakopita (Spinach pies)$59.00
Fresh baby spinach mixed with creamy barrel-aged feta cheese, baked inside flaky phyllo dough. Includes 30 vegetarian bites.
Falafel Catering$49.00
Ground chickpeas blended with parsley and cumin, crispy and savory. Includes 30 vegan pieces.
Grilled Chicken Catering$99.00
Marinated and grilled to perfection. Each half tray includes 30 pieces total (15 whole chicken breasts cut in half/usually served 3 pieces per person.)
Gluten Free
Lemon Potatoes Catering$18.00
Red potatoes marinated in lemon, rosemary & oregano. Served in 1/3 size tray.
Pita Bread Tray Catering$17.00
Warm pita bread cut in quarters; 12 whole pita bread included.
Baklava Bites Catering$52.00
Homemade and traditional dessert made with walnuts & honey, wrapped in flaky layers of phyllo dough. (30 bite size)
Rice Catering$18.00
Fresh baby spinach, leek and sauteed onions. Served in 1/3 size tray.
Disposable Plates & Utensils
Please specify if you require and how many plate-utensil-napkin sets for your guests. Utensil set Includes fork, knife, spoon and napkin.
Gyro Meat Catering$99.00
Select beef and lamb mix, seasoned with zesty spices, slow-cooked on our vertical rotisserie fire grill until the meat is seared to sizzling perfection and sliced thinly in juicy layers. Our half tray includes 3lbs of Gyro.
Location

Wilton Manors FL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

ethos Greek Bistro

Influenced by one of the healthiest cuisines known, the goal of ethos is to showcase our unique take on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine through an exciting array of modernized dishes for today’s palette.
Hunters Nightclub

Sushi Song

Phenomenal Sushi Bar

Bravo Peruvian Cuisine - WM

