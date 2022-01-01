Go
ethos Greek Bistro

Influenced by one of the healthiest cuisines known, the goal of ethos is to showcase our unique take on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine through an exciting array of modernized dishes for today’s palette.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

4437 Lyons Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (2116 reviews)

Popular Items

Xtra Pita$1.00
Grilled Chicken Platter$25.50
Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.
Gyro Wrap$16.00
Served with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatziki sauce.
Lemon Chicken Soup$8.00
Our home-made avgolemono soup is cream-based and is cooked with lemon and chicken.
Greek Salad$17.00
Comes with Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Barrel aged Feta, Kalamata olives, House greens and Our House-Made Greek Dressing!
Gyro Platter$25.50
Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.
Chicken Wrap$16.00
Served with Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatziki Sauce.
Hummus served with warm pita$10.00
Ground Garbanzo Beans with Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil; Served with Warm Pita.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4437 Lyons Road

Coconut Creek FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

