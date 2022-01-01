Go
Catering by ethos

From the most elegant affair to your daily office luncheon...get excited about catering!

4437 Lyons Road E104

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pita Bread Tray Catering$17.00
Warm pita bread cut in quarters; 12 whole pita bread included.
Spread Combo$60.00
Three pounds tzatziki spread, three pounds hummus, and twelve warm pita cut in quarters.
Grilled Chicken Catering$99.00
Marinated and grilled to perfection. Each half tray includes 30 pieces total (15 whole chicken breasts cut in half/usually served 3 pieces per person.)
Gluten Free
Disposable Plates & Utensils
Please specify if you require and how many plate-utensil-napkin sets for your guests. Utensil set Includes fork, knife, spoon and napkin.
Lemon Potatoes Catering$18.00
Red potatoes marinated in lemon, rosemary & oregano. Served in 1/3 size tray.
Hummus Catering$25.00
Ground garbanzo beans, roasted garlic and olive oil. Tray includes 3 lbs of hummus.
Vegan
Greek Salad Catering$49.00
Vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, barrel aged feta, kalamata olives, house greens red wine vinegar, and olive oil.
Vegetarian & Vegan optional
Meat Combo Catering$99.00
Ten pieces of grilled chicken breast, ten kefte patties and 1 pound of gyro.
Falafel Catering$49.00
Ground chickpeas blended with parsley and cumin, crispy and savory. Includes 30 vegan pieces.
Rice Catering$18.00
Fresh baby spinach, leek and sauteed onions. Served in 1/3 size tray.
Location

4437 Lyons Road E104

Coconut Creek FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
