ethos Greek Bistro
Influenced by one of the healthiest cuisines known, the goal of ethos is to showcase our unique take on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine through an exciting array of modernized dishes for today’s palette.
@ethosgreekbistro
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
2055 Wilton Dr. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2055 Wilton Dr.
Wilton Manors FL
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Catering by ethos
From the most elegant affair to your daily office luncheon...get excited about catering!
Hunters Nightclub
Come in and enjoy!
New York Grilled Cheese Co - Wilton Manors
Home of the Waffled Grilled Cheese!
GYM SPORTSBAR
Sportsbar & Grille