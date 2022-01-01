Go
ethos Greek Bistro

Influenced by one of the healthiest cuisines known, the goal of ethos is to showcase our unique take on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine through an exciting array of modernized dishes for today’s palette.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2055 Wilton Dr. • $$

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyro Platter$25.50
Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.
Utensil set
Please confirm if you wish we include disposable utensils for your order.
Grilled Chicken Platter$25.50
Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.
Greek Salad$17.00
Comes with Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Barrel aged Feta, Kalamata olives, House greens and Our House-Made Greek Dressing!
Spinach Pie$15.00
Our homemade spinach pie is made with barrel-aged feta cheese, sauteed spinach, leeks and wrapped with thin layers of crispy phyllo dough.
Hummus served with warm pita$10.00
Ground Garbanzo Beans with Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil; Served with Warm Pita.
Lemon Chicken Soup$8.00
Our home-made avgolemono soup is cream-based and is cooked with lemon and chicken.
Gyro Wrap$16.00
Served with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatziki sauce.
Xtra Pita$1.00
Chicken Wrap$16.00
Served with Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatziki Sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2055 Wilton Dr.

Wilton Manors FL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
