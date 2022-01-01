Etowah restaurants you'll love
Must-try Etowah restaurants
More about Mexi Wings VI - 235 Tennessee Ave
Mexi Wings VI - 235 Tennessee Ave
235 Tennessee Ave, Etowah
More about Michael's Casual Dining - Etowah
Michael's Casual Dining - Etowah
862 U.S. 411, Etowah
|Popular items
|Chicken Fettuccine
|$14.99
Your choice of fried, grilled or blackened chicken with fettuccine noodles in our rich and creamy Parmesan sauce
|Michael's Famous Tenders
|$12.99
Fresh chicken tenders lightly dusted, fried to golden and served with your choice of one side item
|Yardbird Sandwich
|$10.49
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast served with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Served with French Fries.
More about Scottie's
Scottie's
616 Tennessee Av, Etowah