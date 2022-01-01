Go
At etta, we aren’t reinventing the wheel, we are simply doing things better. etta is an inexpensive neighborhood restaurant that serves delicious, wood-fired food in a relaxed setting.

1840 W North Ave

Fire Baked Focaccia- Ricotta$10.00
ricotta, honey & truffle
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$17.00
Allegies: DAIRY, GLUTEN, CITRUS, NUTS (Tree Nut)
Spicy Meatballs$16.00
sunday sauce, pecorino, hearth bread
Bubbling Shrimp$16.00
ginger, chiltepin chile, smoked tomato, mint
Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Flavorful, creative sushi, sashimi, signature Maki, hot noodles and unique desserts are highlights.
Fresh. From the whole fish in the morning’s delivery presented on your plate as lunchtime sashimi, to the bounty from the local market tangled in seasoned noodles for a vegetarian dinner, passion and teamwork combine for perfection on your plate.

Welcome to our virtual restaurant!

Let's Get Down to Business!

