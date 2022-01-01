Go
Euchee Grill & Brewhouse

Restaurant and Brewhouse at the Euchee Marina in Ten Mile, Tennessee. An extensive menu and full bar is available. Beer made at Monkey Town Brewing in Dayton, TN.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

200 Euchee Lane • $$

Avg 4.4 (322 reviews)

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

200 Euchee Lane

Ten Mile TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
