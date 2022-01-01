Euchee Grill & Brewhouse
Restaurant and Brewhouse at the Euchee Marina in Ten Mile, Tennessee. An extensive menu and full bar is available. Beer made at Monkey Town Brewing in Dayton, TN.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
200 Euchee Lane • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
200 Euchee Lane
Ten Mile TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dinner Bell Restaurant and General Store
Enjoy the taste of Yester' year!
Southern Country Food at its best. Come in and enjoy good ol' Country Food just like Grandma used to cook. We are a family friendly restaurant and value the Southern Hospitality.
Goodfellas Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Michael's Casual Dining - Athens
Michael’s Casual Dining is an eatery where Tennessee locals and visitors alike can relax and enjoy some good ol’ comfort food and finger-lickin’ BBQ favorites. Cooked with fresh ingredients and a lot of love, our dishes are full of flavor and bound to satisfy everyone in the family. Drafted and bottled beer, private rooms, members club, catering -- that’s four more reasons why you’ll love our place. Need two more? Everything is homemade and made to order! Whether folks are stopping by for lunch or dinner, everyone can expect friendly and welcoming service from us.
Burger Station 120
Burger Station 120 features bold American flavors served to satisfy even the pickiest of palates. Our menu is packed with affordable, plentiful & memorable dishes that are uniquely southern, deliciously American and the area’s “go-to” for Roane County comfort food!