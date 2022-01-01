Eufaula restaurants you'll love
Must-try Eufaula restaurants
More about Tulip & Table - 306 South Main Street
Tulip & Table - 306 South Main Street
306 South Main Street, Eufaula
More about Too-sha - 108 Selman Rd
Too-sha - 108 Selman Rd
108 Selman Rd, Eufaula
|Popular items
|Fried Catfish Dinner
|$14.99
Hand breaded catfish served with 2 sides of your choice, 3 hush puppies and tartar sauce
|Biscuits
|$2.75
Sm $2.75 Lg $5.50
|15pc Chicken Meal
|$31.49
15pc bone in hand breaded chicken comes with 3 large sides of your choice and 6 biscuits