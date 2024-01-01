Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Eufaula

Eufaula restaurants
Eufaula restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

E's Hideaway Restaurant

134 N Main St, Eufaula

Chicken Fried Steak$10.99
More about E's Hideaway Restaurant
STEAKS

Dobbers Roadhouse - 17155 OK-9, Eufaula OK 74462

17155 OK-9, Eufaula

Avg 4.6 (607 reviews)
Chicken Fry Steak Sandwich$12.99
Our hand breaded and deep fried tender steak with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on toasted bun.
Chicken Fried Steak$16.99
Our chicken steaks are cut from the top-blade, trimmed and tenderized, then hand-breaded and smothered in our country gravy.
More about Dobbers Roadhouse - 17155 OK-9, Eufaula OK 74462

