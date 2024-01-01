Chicken salad in Eufaula
Eufaula restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about E's Hideaway Restaurant
E's Hideaway Restaurant
134 N Main St, Eufaula
|Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad
|$9.49
HOMEMADE WITH PECANS, DRIED CRANBERRIES,
AND SERVED ON A CROISSANT
More about Dobbers Roadhouse - 17155 OK-9, Eufaula OK 74462
STEAKS
Dobbers Roadhouse - 17155 OK-9, Eufaula OK 74462
17155 OK-9, Eufaula
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, red onions, croutons and hard boiled eggs over crisp greens. Like some heat? Spice it up with our buffalo crispy chicken.