Chicken salad in Eufaula

Eufaula restaurants
Eufaula restaurants that serve chicken salad

E's Hideaway Restaurant

134 N Main St, Eufaula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad$9.49
HOMEMADE WITH PECANS, DRIED CRANBERRIES,
AND SERVED ON A CROISSANT
More about E's Hideaway Restaurant
STEAKS

Dobbers Roadhouse - 17155 OK-9, Eufaula OK 74462

17155 OK-9, Eufaula

Avg 4.6 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, red onions, croutons and hard boiled eggs over crisp greens. Like some heat? Spice it up with our buffalo crispy chicken.
More about Dobbers Roadhouse - 17155 OK-9, Eufaula OK 74462

