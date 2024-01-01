Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Eufaula

Eufaula restaurants
Eufaula restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Captain John’s - Eufaula

412 Lakeshore Drive, Eufaula

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Rumelaude Sauce ... Not Gluten Free
More about Captain John’s - Eufaula
E's Hideaway Restaurant

134 N Main St, Eufaula

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.19
PARMESAN CRUSTED MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE SERVED ON A BAGUETTE
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.49
CRISPY SPICY CHICKEN, AVOCADOS, BACON, GHOST PEPPER CHEESE, AVOCADO MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND PICKLE
More about E's Hideaway Restaurant
STEAKS

Dobbers Roadhouse - 17155 OK-9, Eufaula OK 74462

17155 OK-9, Eufaula

Avg 4.6 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fry Steak Sandwich$12.99
Our hand breaded and deep fried tender steak with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on toasted bun.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Our hand breaded chicken tossed in a buffalo sauce with Ghost Pepper cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Our hand breaded chicken served with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun.
More about Dobbers Roadhouse - 17155 OK-9, Eufaula OK 74462

