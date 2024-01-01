Chicken sandwiches in Eufaula
Eufaula restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Captain John’s - Eufaula
Captain John’s - Eufaula
412 Lakeshore Drive, Eufaula
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Rumelaude Sauce ... Not Gluten Free
More about E's Hideaway Restaurant
E's Hideaway Restaurant
134 N Main St, Eufaula
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$10.19
PARMESAN CRUSTED MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE SERVED ON A BAGUETTE
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
CRISPY SPICY CHICKEN, AVOCADOS, BACON, GHOST PEPPER CHEESE, AVOCADO MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND PICKLE
More about Dobbers Roadhouse - 17155 OK-9, Eufaula OK 74462
STEAKS
Dobbers Roadhouse - 17155 OK-9, Eufaula OK 74462
17155 OK-9, Eufaula
|Chicken Fry Steak Sandwich
|$12.99
Our hand breaded and deep fried tender steak with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on toasted bun.
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Our hand breaded chicken tossed in a buffalo sauce with Ghost Pepper cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Our hand breaded chicken served with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun.