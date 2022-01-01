Eugene bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Eugene restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Eugene

Max's Tavern image

 

Max's Tavern

550 E 13th Ave, Eugene

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10 Barrel Raspberry Sour - 32oz Growler$9.00
A Kettle Sour Beer that is purposely designed to capture the sweetness and tartness of raspberries. 6.5% ABV / 7 IBU
Coors Light - 64oz Growler$9.00
Coors Light is a 4.2% ABV light beer
Boneyard RPM - 64oz Growler$13.00
Brewed using 6 different NW varieties of hops at over 2.5 pounds per barrel, RPM IPA focuses on extreme hoppiness rather than bitterness. It’s golden to copper in color with a complex malt profile that will not overshadow the hops. Our flagship, RPM IPA, will satisfy any opinionated hop forward IPA consumer. 6.5% ABV
More about Max's Tavern
Tacovore image

 

Tacovore

530 Blair Blvd, Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PESCADO$4.25
Crispy Line-Caught Pacific True Cod with Onions, Cilantro, Cabbage, Radish & Housemade Crema
CARNITAS$4.25
Smoked Crispy Carlton Farms Pork with Onions, Cilantro, Serrano Chiles, Jicama, Orange & Housemade Crema
SHRIMP$5.50
Wild-Caught Gulf Prawns Sautéed in Chipotle Butter with Pico De Gallo, Cabbage & Roasted Poblano Crema
More about Tacovore
Agate Alley Bistro image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Agate Alley Bistro

1461 E 19th Ave, Eugene

Avg 4.2 (873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kid's Corny Dog$5.50
Honey whole grain battered chicken hot dog, fried to a golden brown and served with skinny fries.
Tony's a Turkey$16.00
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry relish, melted brie, red onion, arugula, kaiser bun.
NW Mac & Cheese$12.00
Elbow noodles, caramelized sweet onions, five cheeses. Add Chicken or Smoked Salmon 4
More about Agate Alley Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Eugene

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Egg Benedict

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Eugene to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bend

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston