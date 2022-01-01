Eugene brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Eugene

The Wheel Apizza Pub image

PIZZA

The Wheel Apizza Pub

390 Lincoln St, Eugene

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage & Pepper$22.00
red sauce, red onions, mozzarella, mama lil's & basil
Longbridge Hacker$22.00
red sauce, soppressata, sausage, mushroom mozzarella & oregano
Smoked Wings$9.00
six chicken wings oven roasted in house wing sauce with house ranch and veggies
More about The Wheel Apizza Pub
The Ninkasi Better Living Room image

 

The Ninkasi Better Living Room

155 Blair Boulevard, Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$14.00
Locally caught pacific cod beer-battered and fried, topped with house-made tartar sauce, green onions, and lemon on a brioche bun
Wedge Salad$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, carrot ribbons, marinated artichoke hearts, crispy onions, and topped with a creamy vegan dill dressing
The Better Burger$14.00
New signature burger, add on for bacon- two Knee Deep Ranch beef patties, American cheese, house pickles, charred onion mayo.
Gluten Free Option Available
More about The Ninkasi Better Living Room
Claim 52 Brewing-Taproom image

 

Claim 52 Brewing-Taproom

1030 Tyinn Street Suite 1, Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Thicc: Jolly AF *DELIVERY*
Puree Gose 5% conditioned on blackberry puree, sugar cookies, and vanilla.
Stuffed: Raspberry Gingerbread Cheesecake *EUGENE PICKUP*
In collaboration with Horus!
Dessert Sour 6.5% Brewed with milk sugar and conditioned on raspberry puree, gingerbread cookie crumbs, and cheesecake.
Thicc: Mango Horchata *DELIVERY*
Puree Gose 5% Conditioned on mango puree, vanilla and cinnamon
More about Claim 52 Brewing-Taproom

