Eugene brewpubs & breweries you'll love
More about The Wheel Apizza Pub
PIZZA
The Wheel Apizza Pub
390 Lincoln St, Eugene
|Popular items
|Sausage & Pepper
|$22.00
red sauce, red onions, mozzarella, mama lil's & basil
|Longbridge Hacker
|$22.00
red sauce, soppressata, sausage, mushroom mozzarella & oregano
|Smoked Wings
|$9.00
six chicken wings oven roasted in house wing sauce with house ranch and veggies
More about The Ninkasi Better Living Room
The Ninkasi Better Living Room
155 Blair Boulevard, Eugene
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
|$14.00
Locally caught pacific cod beer-battered and fried, topped with house-made tartar sauce, green onions, and lemon on a brioche bun
|Wedge Salad
|$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, carrot ribbons, marinated artichoke hearts, crispy onions, and topped with a creamy vegan dill dressing
|The Better Burger
|$14.00
New signature burger, add on for bacon- two Knee Deep Ranch beef patties, American cheese, house pickles, charred onion mayo.
Gluten Free Option Available
More about Claim 52 Brewing-Taproom
Claim 52 Brewing-Taproom
1030 Tyinn Street Suite 1, Eugene
|Popular items
|Thicc: Jolly AF *DELIVERY*
Puree Gose 5% conditioned on blackberry puree, sugar cookies, and vanilla.
|Stuffed: Raspberry Gingerbread Cheesecake *EUGENE PICKUP*
In collaboration with Horus!
Dessert Sour 6.5% Brewed with milk sugar and conditioned on raspberry puree, gingerbread cookie crumbs, and cheesecake.
|Thicc: Mango Horchata *DELIVERY*
Puree Gose 5% Conditioned on mango puree, vanilla and cinnamon