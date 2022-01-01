Eugene burger restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Eugene

Bo & Vine Eugene image

 

Bo & Vine Eugene

941 Pearl St, Eugene

No reviews yet
Popular items
Willamette$14.00
goat cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, housemade sweet chili sauce, grilled onion, balsamic reduction, spring mix lettuce
Bacon Cheddar Tots
chopped smoked bacon & Tillamook cheddar fried potato balls. They're kinda like hush puppies ... but better!
🔥Create your own burger
Choose from any of our proteins, buns, toppings, sauces & spreads!
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

50 W Broadway, Eugene

Avg 4.7 (7126 reviews)
Popular items
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Jose Mendoza$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Fat Shack image

 

Fat Shack

1301 Patterson Street, Eugene

No reviews yet
Popular items
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
