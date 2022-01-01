Eugene burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Eugene
More about Bo & Vine Eugene
Bo & Vine Eugene
941 Pearl St, Eugene
|Popular items
|Willamette
|$14.00
goat cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, housemade sweet chili sauce, grilled onion, balsamic reduction, spring mix lettuce
|Bacon Cheddar Tots
chopped smoked bacon & Tillamook cheddar fried potato balls. They're kinda like hush puppies ... but better!
|🔥Create your own burger
Choose from any of our proteins, buns, toppings, sauces & spreads!
More about Killer Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Killer Burger
50 W Broadway, Eugene
|Popular items
|Bender
|$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
|Jose Mendoza
|$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Kid's Burger
|$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
More about Fat Shack
Fat Shack
1301 Patterson Street, Eugene
|Popular items
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch