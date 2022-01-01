Eugene gastropubs you'll love
Must-try gastropubs in Eugene
More about Bo & Vine Eugene
Bo & Vine Eugene
941 Pearl St, Eugene
|Popular items
|Willamette
|$14.00
goat cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, housemade sweet chili sauce, grilled onion, balsamic reduction, spring mix lettuce
|Bacon Cheddar Tots
chopped smoked bacon & Tillamook cheddar fried potato balls. They're kinda like hush puppies ... but better!
|🔥Create your own burger
Choose from any of our proteins, buns, toppings, sauces & spreads!
More about Claim 52 Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Claim 52 Kitchen
1203 Willamette Street, Eugene
|Popular items
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$9.00
Sourdough levain battered crispy cauliflower tossed with garlic and parmesan. Choice of 2 Sauces.
|Chevre Bacon Jam
|$16.00
Local beef,* double patty smash burger, goat cheese, house made bacon jam, crispy onion strings, & stoneground dijoniase served on a brioche bun.
|Chicken Caprese
|$13.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, arugula, & basil-pesto aioli served on a
brioche bun.
More about First National Taphouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
First National Taphouse
51 W Broadway, Eugene
|Popular items
|Taphouse Club
|$11.00
Thin sliced roasted turkey and maple bacon jam, on toasted sourdough with tomato, shredded lettuce, red onion, Riesling mustard, and aioli.
|Soup Du Jour
|$6.00
House scratch made soup, call ahead for information.