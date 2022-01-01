Cake in Eugene
Eugene restaurants that serve cake
Bo & Vine Eugene
941 Pearl St, Eugene
|🎂 Birthday Cake
|$6.00
tillamook vanilla ice blended with cupcake flavor, birthday sprinkles, and topped with whipped cream and more sprinkles!
PIZZA
The Wheel Apizza Pub
390 Lincoln St, Eugene
|Polenta Cakes
|$12.00
Pan fried cheesy polenta cakes smothered in marinara, house fennel sausage, Mama LIl's peppers, Pecorino Romano, and basil
FRENCH FRIES
Claim 52 Kitchen
1203 Willamette Street, Eugene
|Schticky: Maple Coffee Cake Cans
Imperial Milk Stout 11%.
Brewed with milk sugar and copious amounts of specialty malts. Conditioned on coffee beans from Farmers Union Coffee Roasters, maple, cinnamon, and coffee cakes.
|Thicc: Pineapple Upside Down Cake Cans
Puree Gose 5%.
Conditioned on pineapple puree, cherry puree, yellow cake, and cinnamon.
DONUTS
Voodoo Doughnut
20 E Broadway, Eugene
|Blueberry Cake
|$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
|Peanut Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
|Plain Cake
|$0.75
Plain cake doughnut.
CREPES • WAFFLES
The Original Pancake House
782 East Broadway, Eugene
|Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes ( 6 Cakes)
|$10.50
6 Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
Choose add ons , and make your own. !
Claim 52 Brewing-Taproom
1030 Tyinn Street Suite 1, Eugene
|Thicc: Pineapple Upside Down Cake *DELIVERY*
Puree Gose 5% Conditioned on pineapple puree, cherry puree, yellow cake, and cinnamon
|Schticky: Maple Coffee Cake *DELIVERY*
Imperial Milk Stout 11% Brewed with milk sugar and copious amounts of specialty malts. Conditioned on coffee beans from Farmers Union Coffee Roasters, maple, cinnamon, and coffee cakes.