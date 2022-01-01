Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Eugene

Eugene restaurants
Eugene restaurants that serve cake

Bo & Vine Eugene

941 Pearl St, Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
🎂 Birthday Cake$6.00
tillamook vanilla ice blended with cupcake flavor, birthday sprinkles, and topped with whipped cream and more sprinkles!
PIZZA

The Wheel Apizza Pub

390 Lincoln St, Eugene

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Polenta Cakes$12.00
Pan fried cheesy polenta cakes smothered in marinara, house fennel sausage, Mama LIl's peppers, Pecorino Romano, and basil
FRENCH FRIES

Claim 52 Kitchen

1203 Willamette Street, Eugene

Avg 4.4 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Schticky: Maple Coffee Cake Cans
Imperial Milk Stout 11%.
Brewed with milk sugar and copious amounts of specialty malts. Conditioned on coffee beans from Farmers Union Coffee Roasters, maple, cinnamon, and coffee cakes.
Thicc: Pineapple Upside Down Cake Cans
Puree Gose 5%.
Conditioned on pineapple puree, cherry puree, yellow cake, and cinnamon.
DONUTS

Voodoo Doughnut

20 E Broadway, Eugene

Avg 4.3 (1873 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Peanut Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
Plain Cake$0.75
Plain cake doughnut.
CREPES • WAFFLES

The Original Pancake House

782 East Broadway, Eugene

Avg 4.5 (1527 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes ( 6 Cakes)$10.50
6 Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
Choose add ons , and make your own. !
Claim 52 Brewing-Taproom

1030 Tyinn Street Suite 1, Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thicc: Pineapple Upside Down Cake *DELIVERY*
Puree Gose 5% Conditioned on pineapple puree, cherry puree, yellow cake, and cinnamon
Schticky: Maple Coffee Cake *DELIVERY*
Imperial Milk Stout 11% Brewed with milk sugar and copious amounts of specialty malts. Conditioned on coffee beans from Farmers Union Coffee Roasters, maple, cinnamon, and coffee cakes.
