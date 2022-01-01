Cobb salad in Eugene
Eugene restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Claim 52 Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Claim 52 Kitchen
1203 Willamette Street, Eugene
|Cobb Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Little gem lettuce wedges, buttermilk blue cheese dressing, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, croutons and balsamic glaze.
More about Tradewinds at Jiffy
SANDWICHES
Tradewinds at Jiffy
3443 Hilyard St, Eugene
|Cajun Cobb Salad
|$15.50
Our Cajun-style chicken breast on a bed of organic red leaf lettuce with bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, red onion, cucumber gorgonzola and our house croutons. Served with our spicy Cajun buttermilk ranch dressing.