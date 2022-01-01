Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Eugene

Eugene restaurants
Toast

Eugene restaurants that serve cobb salad

FRENCH FRIES

Claim 52 Kitchen

1203 Willamette Street, Eugene

Avg 4.4 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Wedge Salad$12.00
Little gem lettuce wedges, buttermilk blue cheese dressing, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, croutons and balsamic glaze.
More about Claim 52 Kitchen
Tradewinds at Jiffy image

SANDWICHES

Tradewinds at Jiffy

3443 Hilyard St, Eugene

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Cobb Salad$15.50
Our Cajun-style chicken breast on a bed of organic red leaf lettuce with bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, red onion, cucumber gorgonzola and our house croutons. Served with our spicy Cajun buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Tradewinds at Jiffy

